Obiex reintroduces brand with financial empowerment app, platform

Trusted technology company, Paylot Technology Limited has announced the relaunch of Obiex Finance formerly known as Obiex Africa.

Obiex Finance is a recently released crypto exchange made for users to enjoy trading crypto smoothly.

The Obiex web and mobile app allow users to swap from volatile crypto assets like Bitcoin & Ethereum to more stable ones like BUSD, USDT, and USDC, and vice versa without the delay that comes with waiting for confirmations.

Obiex Finance makes it more profitable for crypto traders to lock profits made in stable coins at whatever market value they initiated the transactions without delays that come with waiting for confirmations.

Users can also send crypto to their loved ones using their usernames on the app and receive bonuses for getting friends and loved ones signed up.

“The new Obiex app was designed to make people enjoy trading crypto, instant swaps, timely notifications, market updates, and a fun user experience generally,” says Ikechukwu Jerome, CEO at Paylot Technology. “I’ve always believed traders should be able to maximize their profits and this is sure to help achieve that,” he added.

Speaking further, Jerome shed more light on the advantages of Obiex app.

In his words: “The app helps in swapping crypto without waiting for confirmations. It helps sending in crypto to peers with their usernames on the app and also gives good referral bonuses when users sign up with your referral code”, he said.

Obiex Finance web and mobile app will be available from June 10, 2021.

Obiex is a digital asset exchange and financial technology platform which aims to bring deep liquidity, excellent service, and better price discovery to the market. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Obiex promises to always provide users with the smoothest trading experience in the market.

*This is a featured post.

