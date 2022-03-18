Over the years, farming has proved to play a vital role as a food supplier. It is known as one of the most dignified forms of employment, plus it's useful and conducive for good health.
Nuggets of successful Crop farming
“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man,” quoted George Washington.
Every and any body can venture into farming but there are key knowledge, tactics and strategies which is vital to yield excellent results. Every crop has slightly different management, for example; tomatoes, have different trellising needs than, broccoli—but the basic principles are the same.
Here are nuggets you need to have at your finger tips to aid amazing results;
- Consistency: Decide and choose a good product line, focus on it and produce it all year.
- Control and manage your cash flow: Ensure you track your income and expenditure. Safely keep all invoice, receipts and income documents in order to easily track financial progress and transactions.
- Study the climate of your farmland’s location: Climate influences when things need to be done before a certain change in a season will disable the hope of executing a plan. Study the seasonal changes like; rainy season, dry season, spring or summer season.
- Quality and quantity: During production, quality should be your utmost desire and not quantity. purpose to produce the best and not just the amount.
- Skills and techniques: Seek for knowledge because knowledge is power. Learn, relearn and unlearn, apply and compare ideas and experience with other farmers.
- Pest protection: Making sure the susceptible crops are safe is a great way to ensure the crop’s success. Most times, pest don't come from the soil, but rather they fly in (or walk in).
- Weed management: Managing weeds is a critical step in having a successful crop. Not tilling helps, as does regular garden cultivation. Addressing weeds from the very beginning, before there is an issue will always be easier to manage, which will lead to a more successful crop.
