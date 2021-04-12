NSE opens week in red, index down by 0.40%

The market loss was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Okomu Oil, Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries and Custodian Investment.

Consequently, market sentiment remained negative with 20 laggards in contrast with 16 gainers.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings led the losers' chart in percentage terms with 9.94 per cent to close at N43.50 per share.

Guinness followed with 9.93 per cent to close at N26.75, while Custodian Investment shed 8.40 per cent to close at N6 per share.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company shed 7.73 per cent to close at N2.03, while PZ Cussons depreciated by 5.15 per cent to close at N4.60 per share.