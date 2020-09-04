This was against a turnover of 232.42 million shares valued at N1.32 billion traded in 3,377 deals on Thursday, representing an increase of 80.56 per cent.

Lasaco Insurance dominated the activity chart, accounting for 90.59 million shares worth N22.75 million.

Zenith Bank trailed with an account of 78.59 million shares valued at N1.36 billion, while Access Bank sold 54.48 million shares worth N357.86 million.

Wema Bank traded 31.53 million shares valued at N17.23 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 24.38 million shares worth N649.03 million.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index appreciated further by 94.62 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 25,605.64 against 25,511.02 achieved on Thursday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation inched higher by N50 billion to N13.358 trillion from N13.308 trillion posted on Thursday.

Seplat led the gainers’ table, growing by N15 to close at N400 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with 85k to close at N26.55, whileStanbic IBTC gained 50k to close at N38 per share.

Guinness garnered 45k to close at N14.45, while CAP grew by 25k to close at N16.90 per share.

Conversely, NAHCO topped the losers’ chart with a loss of 10k to close at N2 per share.

The Initiates trailed with 6k to close at 57k, Custodian and Investment declined by 5k to close at N4.75 per share.

Oando lost 5k to close at N2.25, while United Bank for Africa also declined 5k to close at N6.45 per share.