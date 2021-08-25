NQR payment solution now available near you

Pulse Nigeria

The NQR Payment Solution is a secure QR-code-based payments and collections platform designed for business owners and customers to receive and make payments for goods and services. This indigenous payment solution will unify all available closed QR code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and acceleration of digital adoption. It offers a simple, secure and contactless payment option.

Social media sensation, Nedu was on ground to thrill, excite and crack the large crowd with his jokes and banter. There were live demonstrations of how the app works, how merchants can sign up with customers conducting on-the-spot transactions to the awe of the general public.

The NQR agents covered the entire length and breadth of the market to educate both business owners and customers on the benefits of the NQR. Representatives from different commercial Banks were also on ground to respond to concerns of business owners.

During the Market storm, users got acquainted with the NQR payment solution and had opportunities to try it out as well as express their satisfaction.

The NQR market storm will be in a Market near you soon. Watch out!