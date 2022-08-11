NPC develops data collection app for birth, death registrations

The app known as VitalReg Pro, is projected to function as a data collection and reporting platform which will be used both online and offline to ensure accurate monitoring of birth and death registration.

Isa-kwarra noted that the commission was reviewing the current Births and Deaths Compulsory Act 1992 with a view to accommodate the emerging technologies within the civil registration and vital statistics systems.

The NPC boss further disclosed that the app has already been utilized by over 400 volunteers acting as sub-registrars within the communities it’s currently being test-run.

The volunteers made use of the app which was downloaded on their android mobile phones to register births at the households, communities and health fixed posts during the birth registration and supplemental immunization activities.

Isi-kwarra further added that the integration that happened in LGAs and communities is benefiting families, communities with a view to increasing the demand for registration for every vital event.

With the new added technological feature, the NPC is looking to integrate data generated from the forthcoming 2023 population and housing census into the civil registration and vital statistics (CVRS) platform.