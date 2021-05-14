Nollywood produces 416 movies in Q1, 2021-NBS

Although the agency did not give reason for the sharp fall, it stated that the decrease indicated a decline of 53.93 per cent quarter on quarter.

It also said that the number of movies produced in Q1 2020 stood at 407, indicating a growth of 2.21 per cent year on year.

The NBS added that Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced by location in Q1 2021 with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 movies.

However, Benin and Bauchi recorded the least with two movies each.