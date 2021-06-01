RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NNPC wants to acquire stake in Dangote Refinery, 5 others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is currently considering equity participation in a number of private refineries in the country.

Aliko Dangote and other officials at Dangote Refinery site
Aliko Dangote and other officials at Dangote Refinery site Twitter/DangoteGroup

The NNPC said the decision was in line with the Federal Government’s policy directive, which stipulates the mandatory participation of the corporation in any privately-owned refinery that exceeds 50,000 barrels per day capacity.

Recommended articles

The directive enables NNPC to uphold its statutory role of safeguarding national energy security.

Dr Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Obateru said the corporation had identified at least six refinery projects in which it intended to seek equity participation.

Five of them are at the developmental stage with the Dangote Refinery being the largest of them.

He explained that NNPC as the National Oil Company of Nigeria primarily has a dual role of providing stewardship for the nation’s hydrocarbon resources, adding value to the resources for the benefit of all Nigerians and other stakeholders.

According to him, these roles enable it to achieve the twin objectives of providing energy security for the country and stimulating the nation’s economic development and growth.

He said NNPC’s strategic objective to ensure energy security and stimulate economic growth with limited resources required it to consider strategic partnerships with competent investors in sectors of the oil and gas value chain, especially where it currently operated on a sole risk basis.

“The oil refining sector is one of such segments where NNPC is revisiting its strategy in order to strengthen domestic refining capacity and guarantee National Energy Security.

“The new vision is to grow domestic refining capacity, improve petroleum products supply from our local refineries and become a net exporter of petroleum products,” Obateru said.

He noted that the move to seek equity participation in the private refineries would not undercut its commitment to the rehabilitation of its own refineries and strengthen the domestic refining sector.

Obateru said the overall goal was to boost the nation’s refining capacity with a view to becoming a net exporter of petroleum products in the shortest possible time, thereby boosting the nation’s economy. (NAN)

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1