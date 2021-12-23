NNPC rakes in N203bn from petroleum products sale in July

The report indicated a four per cent increase in Gas Production.

The report also revealed that total revenues generated from sales of white products for the period July 2020 to July 2021 stood at over ₦2.563 trillion where Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) contributed about 99.67 per cent of the total sales.

“Similarly, a total of 1.544 billion litres of petroleum products were sold and distributed by the PPMC, in July with PMS accounting for 99 per cent of total volume.

“Total sale of petroleum products for the period July 2020 to July 2021 stood at 19.535 billion litres and PMS accounted for 99.73 per cent of total volume, the report stated."

The report also indicated a 5.23 percentage increase in the average daily gas supply to power plants in the month of July.

This, it said stood at 759 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD), equivalent to power generation of 3,250MW against the June figure of 721mmscfd to generate 3,181MW.

According to the report, national gas production in July increased by 3.99 per cent at 232.69 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) compared to output in the previous month, translating to an average daily production of 7,502.28mmscfd.

“For the period July 2020 to July 2021, a total of 2,891.53BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,305.43mmscfd.

“Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 58.67 per cent, 20.45 per cent and 20.89 per cent respectively to the total national gas production,” the report said.

The report further noted that in the Downstream sector, to ensure sustained increase and effective distribution of petroleum products, especially PMS, nationwide, the NNPC has continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of petrol to achieve success in this regard.

In July, the MFOR noted that 42 pipeline points were vandalised representing 10.64 per cent decrease from the 47 points recorded in June.

This month, Port Harcourt area accounted for 40 per cent and Mosimi Area accounted for 60 per cent of the vandalised points.

In the Upstream, the report also stated that NNPC recorded total export receipt of 191.26 million dollars in July, as against 188.00 million dollars in June.

Receipts from crude oil amounted to 12.95million dollars while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at 78.69million dollars and 99.61million dollars respectively, according to the report.