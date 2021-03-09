The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied non-remittance of N4.76 trillion to the federation account as claimed by the 2016 report of the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation (OAGF).

Mr Umar Ajiya, NNPC Chief Financial Officer, said this when he appeared before Senate Committee on Public Accounts to defend queries raised by AOGF against the corporation.

Umar said that the issue in question had to do with domestic crude that NNPC lifted to either refine and sell in exchange for refined products imported to the country.