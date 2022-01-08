NLC rejects new tax on carbonated drinks, says it’ll cause job loss and mass hunger

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed had announced the policy on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Abuja.

The minister said the policy was aimed at discouraging excessive consumption of sugar in beverages, which contributed to diabetes, obesity, and other diseases.

Ahmed also said the new tax would raise revenue for health-related and other critical expenditures.

Reacting to the development, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement said the policy would impose more hardship on Nigerians, especially those who keep hunger at bay with a bottle of soft drink and a loaf of bread.

Wabba argued that the policy would lead to mass hunger and job loss in companies that manufacture soft drinks due to a decline in sales arising from the re-introduction of excise duties on their products.

He said, “Our concern is the mass hunger that would result from the slightest increase in the retail price of soft drinks owing to the imposition of excise duties as it would be priced beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

“Congress was also alerted by the complaint of manufacturers of soft drinks in Nigeria that the re-introduction of excise duties would lead to a very sharp decline in sales, forced reduction in production capacity, and a certain roll back in investments with the certainty of job losses and possibly shut down of manufacturing plants.

“Nigerians would recall that this was also the complaint of tyre manufacturing companies such as Dunlop and Michelin which was overlooked by the government until the two companies relocated to neighbouring Ghana.

“A similar situation is playing out with the soft drinks manufacturing sub-sector. Government should pay attention.

“With 38% of the entire manufacturing output in Nigeria and 22.5% share representation of the entire manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the food and beverage industry is the largest industrial sub-sector in our country. The food and beverage sub-sector has generated to the coffers of government N202 billion as VAT in the past five years, N7.3 billion as Corporate Social Responsibility, and has created 1.5 million decent jobs both directly and indirectly.

“There is thus no gainsaying the fact that the industry is a golden goose that must be kept alive.”