Inaugurating the team on Thursday in Zaria, , Mr Olorogun-John Inojeharho, Chairman, NITT Governing Council, said the project is aimed at reducing emissions and pollution.

“The setting up of this project team was in compliance with the directives of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in 2019."

Inojeharho, therefore, urged the committee to work relentlessly towards achieving this feat to justify the confidence reposed in them and put NITT on the world map as an organisation which has converted fuel vehicle to electric vehicle.

The team, he said, is expected to development a blueprint that will guide the evolution of the NITT model of electric vehicle.

Other terms are, he added are to evolve the technology/design framework of the NITT model of electric vehicle; Develop a prototype of the NITT electric vehicle and promote the NITT model of electric vehicle in the Nigerian automobile industry.

Others are to determine the budgetary allocation to support the new project, identify capacity development requirements for the sustenance of the new project and establish the necessity or technical support or partnership with other institutions or research bodies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the team has Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, Director- General of the institute as Chairman, other members are Elkanah Ngbale the Institute’s Director of Transport Technology Centre, Dr Felicia Nwanosike, Director of Transport School and Dr Ibrahim Mundi, Director of ICT, Library and Information Services, among others.

In his remarks, Salih-Farah, thanked the NITT governing council for nominating the team.

Salih-Farah also acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead, noting that it would require a lot of support from the council as well as the government in terms of resources and technical know-how.