NITDA opens registration portal to train 1 million app developers

The launch was confirmed by the Head of corporate affairs and external relationship, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar.

Umar confirmed the training project would be undertaken through NITDA’s subsidiary, National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

Among the expected participants include NYSC corps members, secondary school students and undergraduates who are on holiday.

The applicants are, however, expected to be residing or have accommodation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The eligible applicants would be trained to develop skills in several software programs like Python for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics and Data Science.

NITDA advised intending applicants to also visit the organisation’s website info@nitda.gov.ng for more info.

The move, according to NITDA, is part of the government's efforts to make Nigeria the hub of digital talents in Africa and the world at large.

According to a statement by The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, the programme has been scheduled to run under a 24/7 operation schedule within the centre.

The centre will also factor in an internship programme that will offer intensive training to Nigerian youths who are eager to come out as software developers.

More information on the NDG training revealed it will be divided into two batches (A&B).

Trainees in Batch A will have their session from Monday to Wednesday, while the Batch B trainees will have theirs from Thursday to Saturday.