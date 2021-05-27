RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NIPOST not at war with any government agency — Postmaster General

The Postmaster General (PMG) Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), Dr Ismail Adewusi, has said that the outfit is not at war with any agency of the government.

Adewusi stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the President, Silverbird Group Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce and the group’s management team at its national headquarters.

Adewusi said that rather than fight any battle with another government agency, the post was working with them to move the government forward.

He said NIPOST had a mandate which includes production of postage stamps including revenue stamps.

“Every government agency has its mandate.

“NIPOST has a mandate which includes production of postage stamps including revenue stamps which was covered by the Finance Act 2020.

“The postage stamps that NIPOST creates are not just to post letters but to also authenticate documents,” he said.

According to the PMG, the post worked in partnership with the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and legality of public documents.

“We are not tax collectors but we provide instruments to validate the taxes collected,” he said.

In his response, Murray-Bruce promised a refreshing and fulfilling partnership with NIPOST.

He stated that both parties should look at areas that they could both work on to ensure marketing of NIPOST products and services.

He also said that it was important for Nigerian to be knowledgeable in the area of postal code and its importance in data gathering of house addresses.

He added that the group was hopeful that the partnership would promote peace and stability.

