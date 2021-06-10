Nigeria’s total public debt shoots up to N33.107trn – DMO

The debt stock also includes Promissory Notes in the sum of N940.220 billion issued to settle the inherited arrears of the FGN to state governments, oil marketing companies, exporters and local contractors.

The report said that compared to the Total Public Debt Stock of N32.916 trillion as at December 31, 2020, a marginal increase of 0.58 per cent was recorded in the Debt Stock.

Further analysis shows that the increase was in the Domestic Debt Stock which grew by 2.11 per cent from N20.21 trillion in December 2020 to N20.637 trillion as at March 31, 2021.

According to the DMO, the FGN’s share of the domestic debt includes FGN bonds, Sukuk and Green Bonds used to finance infrastructure and other capital projects as well as the N940.220 billion Promissory Notes.