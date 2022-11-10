RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at basic prices grew by 3.11 per cent in quarter one of 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS. [Guardian]
Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is according to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Expenditure and Income Approach) for Q1 and Q2 of 2022 released by the NBS in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said that growth in Q2 2022 remained positive at 3.54 per cent, though lower compared to the growth rats recorded in Q2 of 2021 at 5.01 per cent.

“However, relative to Q1 and Q2 of 2021, the performance in 2022 indicates an increase of 2.60 per cent points in Q1 2022 growth rate and a decrease of 1.47 per cent points in Q2 2022.”

The report said Household Consumption Expenditure in Q1 and Q2 2022 grew by 6.94 per cent and 17.64 per cent in real terms, on a year- on year basis.

“The growth rates in Q1 and Q2 of 2022 were lower than the rates recorded in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 respectively.”

It said Government Consumption Expenditure recorded growth rates of 9.91 per cent and -12.99 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2022, on a year-on-year basis, compared to -4.57 per cent and -53.56 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2021.

The report said Net Exports recorded positive growth rates in the first two quarters of 2020 and moved to negative growth rates in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 as well as in the first three quarters of 2021.

“This is a departure from the trend in 2019. However, negative growth rates were recorded in the first and second quarters of 2022.

“Net exports grew in real terms in Q1 and Q2 2022 by -98.46 per cent and -92.76 per cent.

“These rates were lower than -91.74 per cent and -49.30 per cent recorded in Q1 and Q2 2021.”

The report said National Disposable Income grew by 2.00 per cent both in Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

It, however, said a growth rate of -6.46 per cent and -5.66 per cent was recorded in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 respectively on a year-on-year basis in real terms.

The report said growth of National Disposable Income shifted to positive since Q4 2021, showing a better performance in 2022 compared to Q1 and Q2 2021.

It said Compensation of Employees in Q1 and Q2 of 2022 grew by 6.48 per cent, and 3.93 per cent respectively in real terms on a year-on-year basis.

However, these growth rates were lower than 9.26 per cent and 19.44 per cent recorded in Q1 and Q2 2021.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS

CBN says hoarding, counterfeiting, reasons for naira redesigning

CBN says hoarding, counterfeiting, reasons for naira redesigning

See alarming rise in price for basic commodities in Ghana as its inflation rate reaches an all time high of 40%

See alarming rise in price for basic commodities in Ghana as its inflation rate reaches an all time high of 40%

A Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers has been named on Time’s list of the best inventions of 2022

A Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers has been named on Time’s list of the best inventions of 2022

Health insurance is now worth the price of junk and waste materials in Nigeria

Health insurance is now worth the price of junk and waste materials in Nigeria

Is the Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Is the Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Aviation agencies under pressure to meet FG's 40% revenue contribution

Aviation agencies under pressure to meet FG's 40% revenue contribution

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

MTN announce 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

MTN announces 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced