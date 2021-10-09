Nigerians to pay more for drinks in 2022 as FG plans to increase tax on carbonated drinks

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed made this known during the Public Presentation and Breakdown of the Highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Bill in Abuja on Friday, October 8, 2021.

She said, “To further enhance independent revenue generation, government aims to optimise the operational efficiencies and revenue generation focus of the government-owned enterprises.

“The introduction of new and further increases in existing pro-health taxes for example exercise duties on carbonated drinks- this is work in progress but it will happen in the 2021 Finance Act.”

The minister also said that the performance and remittances of government-owned enterprises would be enhanced through effective implementation of the performance Management Framework.