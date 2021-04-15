RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Average price of kerosene increases slightly in March — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N361.29 in March from N355.8 in February.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (March 2021)’’ obtained from its website by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 1.54 per cent month-on-month and by 8.12 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It said that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba at N466.67, Ebonyi N450 and Benue N448.15.

However, Bayelsa at N250, Yobe N296.43 and Katsina at N318.33 paid the lowest average price per litre for kerosene in March

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 1.86 per cent month-on-month and by 1.78 per cent year-on-year to N1, 236.86 in March from N1, 214.24 in February.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Katsina N1,631.82, Kebbi N1, 592.31 and Kano N1, 440.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa N907.27, Delta N958.96 and Rivers N987.22.”

The NBS said that in arriving at the report, field work was done by more than 700 of its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.

