Nigerian traders condemns ECOWAS silence over Ghana’s border closure

Nnaji, who spoke against the backdrop of delays by Ghana authorities to reopen shops owned by Nigerians, disclosed that their shops were closed since March 2020.

According to him, the borders were still closed by the Ghanaian authority and Nigerians, who ply that route, are suffering harassment and extortion.

“It has never been such bad for over 20 years of my going through the West African highways.

“From Mile two to the Aflao border, it is now a nightmare for traders.

“The way it is now, you cannot predict the possible duration of your journey; the journey through this part has become so dangerous.

“Since the Ghanaian border was closed, almost 18 months now, citizens of West Africa States have suffered so much in the hands of the Ghanaian immigration and police,’’ Nnaji said.

According to him, traders in the route spend between N20,000 and N100,0000 plying the border route.

“Also, the COVID-19 test does not help matters, after testing negative in Nigeria, one may test positive in Ghana; that is another $606 unplanned expenses.

“Majority of us cannot travel out of Ghana because of the cost.

“Transportation of goods has also become expensive and time-consuming.

“Vehicles transporting goods can spend up to three months instead of five days.