Nigerian students connected to global education opportunities with first IDP office

At the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA where a press conference was held, Imad Chaoui, IDP’s Regional Director, Middle East, Africa, European Union, and CIS countries, said with a growing and ambitious younger population, there will be strong demand for IDP’s services in Nigeria. “As the world reopens, Nigerian students are determined to pursue their global study goals in key destinations such as the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, but they need trusted support to navigate their options.” He declared.

Chaoui spoke further saying “from our leading IDP Connect research, we know that Nigerian students are looking for affordability, post-study work opportunities, multiculturalism and a straight forward visa process when considering where to study abroad. Today marks a real opportunity for universities around the world to attract Nigerian students to their campuses, and for Nigerian students to secure a quality global education and platform for their career through IDP.”

Darrin Vardon, IDP Nigeria’s Country Director, said it is IDP’s trusted people and established processes that ensure Nigerian students are matched with the right course and receive the right support to help them succeed. “For more than 50 years families have turned to IDP’s network of expert counselors in more than 30 countries for guidance when embarking on major life decisions such as studying, working or living overseas. No other organisation has the scale, reach or quality to compare with IDP. Our experienced teams are ready to offer in-person and virtual support to Nigerian students and their families to connect them with life-changing education opportunities.”

To celebrate the first office in West Africa, IDP held an event at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, bringing together local students, University and school representatives from Canada, the US, Australia, New

Zealand, Ireland the UK, government representatives, and employees.

IDP is a leader in global education services. As an Australian listed company, IDP operates in more than 50 countries and its websites attract 100 million visits a year. IDP specialise in combining human expertise with a leading digital platform to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test or learn English in their schools.

IDP’s teams work side by side with their customers every day, at every step - from course search through to starting their dream course or career.

IDP’s data insights are relied upon by organisations around the world to help ensure policies are informed by the diverse needs, challenges and motivations of students. Most of all, IDP is proud of its people. It is their trusted people and processes that help their customers turn their study or English goals into a launchpad for their career.

