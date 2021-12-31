The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged its support to the management of Cash & Carry after its outlet in Abuja burnt down on Sunday. Being one of the biggest supermarkets in the capital city, the inferno has captured national attention. The government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq made it known that it was going to support the organization’s reconstruction efforts as required when she visited the site of the fire on Wednesday.
Nigerian government pledges support to Cash & Carry after inferno
The Federal government sympathizes with the company after its outlet burnt down in Abuja.
In her statement during her visit, she said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. It is catastrophic and a loss not just to the management of this company, but to the government and the country at large. Immediately after the fire started, we deployed officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) together with other sister agencies to come and assist in the rescue operations.
“As you can see, the extent of damage cannot be quantified. The government offers its deepest sympathy to the management and team of Next Cash and Carry and we will also come in as a government to see how we can support you.”
She also enjoined other organizations to take steps to limit the occurrence of fire outbreaks and ensure that they train their staffs through drills to preempt occurrences like the one that just happened.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng