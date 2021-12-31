Nigerian government pledges support to Cash & Carry after inferno

In her statement during her visit, she said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. It is catastrophic and a loss not just to the management of this company, but to the government and the country at large. Immediately after the fire started, we deployed officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) together with other sister agencies to come and assist in the rescue operations.

“As you can see, the extent of damage cannot be quantified. The government offers its deepest sympathy to the management and team of Next Cash and Carry and we will also come in as a government to see how we can support you.”