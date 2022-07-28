Nigerian government permits Nigeria Air to lease aircraft for operations

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, announced this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, while briefing State House reporters after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The minister, who did not disclose when the national carrier would start its operations, said the company would begin with three aircraft.

The minister said Nigeria Air was open to investment from any of the country’s airline companies, particularly the 51 per cent shares set aside for Nigerians.

He said: “I said that we are starting with three aircraft, for the first instance, to do the runs and then we progress.

“As to the make and type, we will be having eventually a mix of the two, the Air Buses and the Boeings. And this will start as a domestic airline. And then it will of course grow to become regional and international and also intercontinental. On timeline, it is a process we’re progressing. We will announce the commencement date soon,” noted Sirika.

Speaking about the bleak situation in the aviation industry, the minister said the global phenomena will not be forever.

“Of course, I’m very sure you are abreast with the going on around the aviation industry. But suddenly, it’s not here forever.

“Of particular reference, yesterday, all of you were present when we discussed with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) the challenges we’re facing in terms of Jet A1 availability and of course pricing, which is 40% of the operations of the airline. We’re finding solutions to those problems and the cost of funds also is being attended to.”

Sirika, who was asked if the government was considering the possibility of using the aircraft of companies now under the care of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), said: “On engaging Aero Contractor, Arik and the rest of them – Aero contractors at the moment, have on their own chosen to shut down to rejig the airline internally. We are open to any person. By the way, the structure of the outline business case as you’re aware there is 51% Nigeria. So, that 51% may be taken by Nigerians, be it Arik, Azman, be it anybody or even yourself.”

Meanwhile, the council has approved ₦707.9 million for the procurement of an investigation tool by the Accident Investigation Bureau.