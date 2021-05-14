RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigerian content board to host 2021 oil and gas fair

During the event, a couple of companies will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

President of the Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari during the inspection tour of the Dangote Refinery facility. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to host the 2021 edition of its Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) from the 25-26 of May 2021.

The event, themed “Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Post Pandemic Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry” will hold virtually, in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

According to a statement from the organisers, "NOGOF 2021 offers a great virtual experience, combining current technology to deliver collaboration between thousands of key players in the oil and gas sector which will help to grow business by seeing opportunities for quick decision making.

"The event promises to have over 1,000 opportunities to be presented by international oil companies, independents, and other major players, with more than 1,500 registered participants.

"Attendees are expected from government agencies, industry regulators, as well as oil producing communities. The manufacturing sector, foreign investors and the financial institutions are not left out either."

Delegates are expected to register with a fee of N25,000.00 which entitles the participant to connect with attendees online through the click of a button, to network and promote projects and opportunities to potential investors, to virtually visit exhibition booths, and to instantly learn of current opportunities.

The event is sponsored by Dangote Group, Shell Nigeria, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Oil Serve, NLNG, SEPLAT, Daewoo, First E&P, Energia Limited, and NCDMB.

