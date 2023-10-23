Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga's net worth takes hit, dips to $3.3 billion

The report attributes this setback to the performance of his Conoil holdings and the persistent devaluation of the Nigerian naira against the U.S. dollar. Adenuga, known as Nigeria's third-richest individual, has built his wealth through telecommunications and oil production ventures.

Globacom, Adenuga's mobile phone network, stands as Nigeria's third-largest operator, boasting millions of subscribers. Additionally, his oil exploration company, Conoil Producing, manages six oil blocks in the Niger Delta region.

This recent decline in net worth follows a significant loss Adenuga suffered in July when his worth dropped by $2.7 billion.

Various factors, including the unification of the naira in June, played a role in this decline. The unification also affected the evaluation of Aliko Dangote's net worth, causing him to slip to the second position, as reported by Forbes.