The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), on Monday announced the reduction of water transportation fares to 60 per cent.

Speaking during a news conference in Ikeja, the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, said that the reduction in fare was in celebration of Nigeria's 60th Independence anniversary.

Balogun said that through the reduction, the state government was appreciating the commuting public for embracing water transportation as a means of decongesting the road.

"The state government has decided in celebration of Nigeria's 60th Independence to reduce fares on all boat trips from all routes within the state to 60 per cent on September 30 and October 2.

"On board passengers will stand a chance to win numerous prizes and tickets to the boat cruise via raffle draws.

"On October 3, our 180 ton MV Adimu Orisa will play host to Lagosians as we will be having a boat cruise that will take off from Falomo-Ikoyi; here, travellers will have the opportunity to savour the ambience of the Lagos coastline.

"These are parts of efforts to celebrate Nigeria's 60th Diamond Independence Anniversary and keeping in line with one of the core pillars of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Transportation and Traffic Management," he said.

According to him, a trip like from Ikorodu to Falomo-Ikoyi which goes for N900 will be N560 for the period of celebration.

Balogun said that Lagos State had in abundance historical and landmark places, hence, the boat tour scheduled for Oct. 1 would visit these places.

He said that the boat cruise would take off from Mile 2 to Badagry and prospective tourists would have the opportunity to sight the First Storey Building in Nigeria, Point of No Return, Slave Baracoon, among other places.

The managing director said that the boat would also take off from Falomo to Epe, where prospective tourists would sight Ancient Aiyetoro Market, Chief Oluwo Fish Market, LASU Epe Campus, Epe Resort, among others.

Other routes planned for the day are Bayeku LCDA Ikorodu to Badore Ajah, Ilaje Bariga to Victoria Island to Falomo Ikoyi to CMS/Marina and Ebute Ero, Eti Osa LGA.

"Let me state here that as Nigerians, we have every cause to celebrate our diversity and unity every October 1.

"Lagos being the Centre of Excellence with largest concentration of all ethnic groups in the country, has a pivotal role to play to sustain that unity.

"This is why we are specially celebrating our independence to showcase our history, culture and heritage.

"Let me once again reiterate the Lagos State Government's commitment to continue to pay high priority to safety on the waterways.

"At LAGFERRY, all passengers on our boats are fully insured, the boats are safe with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols and other safety regulations of compulsory wearing of life jackets by all passengers before boarding," he said.

Balogun said that the boats were equipped with modern technology and well trained captains as well as deckhands.

Mr Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that through the boat cruise, the state government wanted to promote the beauty of Lagos through water.

Bonu said that the government wanted to take away the phobia people had about water transportation.