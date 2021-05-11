Nigeria to host oil and gas local content roundtable

The talk-shop seeks to institutionalise peer review mechanism among African oil-producing countries on local content; as a key development imperative for domestication and sustainable growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon resources.

The organisers, in a statement issued on Tuesday May 11, 2021, noted that over the years, critical stakeholders in the oil and gas sector in Africa have been fascinated by the remarkable impact and achievements of Nigeria in the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and the development of its hydrocarbon resources which is anchored on the philosophy of In-Country Value Addition.

It stated that African countries such as Uganda, Ghana, Niger Republic, Congo have at various times undertaken a study tour to institutions in Nigeria, as they try to understand the Nigerian Content delivery model.

“The proposed annual African local content roundtable will herald the creation of a structured engagement platform among African countries to discuss local content and sustainability in hydrocarbon development and promote the conversation among policymakers on the role of local content as a key economic development imperative for African oil-producing countries," the statement reads.

Scheduled to hold in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, the event will host several dignitaries and policy leaders in the oil and gas, government, development agencies, and related sectors connected to the oil and gas sector.

Some of the expected guests will include the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Secretary-General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (SG, AfCFTA), and heads of Africa Development Organizations.

The two-day event will be hosted at the NCBMB Towers, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from June 3-4, 2021.