RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigeria produces 2m metric tonnes of onions annually – Agric Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria produces about two million metric tonnes of Onions annually, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Muhammad Abubakar, has told the 4th Regional Onion annual conference and general meeting holding in Kano.

An onion laden truck in Nigeria's northern region (Guardian)
An onion laden truck in Nigeria's northern region (Guardian)

The event was organised by Regional observatory on Onions for West and Central Africa, in collaboration with National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN).

Recommended articles

“One of the commonly consumed vegetable crop in Nigeria is onion.

“In fact, Nigeria is among the largest producers of onions in the world with over two million tonnes produced annually,” he said, pledging to support onion farmers to boost their production, for domestic and export purposes.

Represented by the Ministry’s Kano state coordinator, Mr Abba Gana-Yamani, the minister noted that onion had many health benefits.

“Onion offers excellent health benefits, and ease of cultivating the crop makes it a lucrative venture for any aspiring farmer.

“Onion is used in the preparation of most of the popular Nigerian delicious meals and has numerous health benefits which included lowering cholesterol, blood pressure and sugar levels,” he said.

The minister, however, noted that although there were many farmers involved in the production of red onions, there were still a shortfall in meeting national demand, especially during the wet season.

According to him, the crop was grown mostly in Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Plateau and Kebbi States.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said that onion was an important vegetable crop used by all households in the country.

Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, said Kano state was the third largest onion producer in the country, with the highest number of onion markets.

The governor said that his administration was ready to join hands with private firms to establish an onion processing factory in the state.

Also speaking, the National President, NOPPMAN, Aliyu Isah-Maitasamu, said that the conference was meant to provide them the opportunity to review their activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the country required about 2.5 million metric tonnes of onions annually.

Isah-Maitasamu said onion was being used by pharmaceutical companies and could be turned into powder to produce bread, chocolate and other products for human consumption, noting that the country needed about 2.5 million metric tonnes of onions annually, to meet demand.

Mustapha Kadri, President, Regional observatory on Onions for West and Central Africa, said that onion was being produced in 22 countries in the region.

He urged stakeholders to intensify efforts in supporting the production of the crop for its value chain benefits.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know that your girl wants sex

How to know that your girl wants sex

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

Trending

eNaira app disappears from Google Play Store following low rating

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Mark-Zuckerberg changes company name from Facebook to Meta (Variety)

Upgraded eNaira app back on Google Play Store with improved 2.2/5 rating

L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]

Ondo residents return to firewood, charcoal as cooking gas price soars

Ondo residents return to firewood, charcoal as cooking gas price soars. [alexnld]