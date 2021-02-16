Ajanaku stated this on Monday at a workshop on cashew apple processing held in Auchi, Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“Nigeria is the 6th largest producer of cashew in the world with an annual production of about 120,000 tonnes and a total annual trade worth of N24 billion,” Ajanaku said.

The NCAN national president urged cashew farmers to be serious with cashew business in order to get cash from cashew.

“We are glad to witness the prosperity of cashew farmers in Nigeria. This shows that NCAN is working and in collaboration with government and our development partners.

“The current global market trends show an increasing and strong demand for cashew and Nigeria will continue to deliver its quota and remain relevant in the cashew world,” he said.

Also, Mrs Millicent Oare, the resource person who spoke on the value chain of cashew apple processing, described cashew tree as a complete tree with several economic importance.

“Lack of knowledge and skills in the processing and marketing of cashew apple products are challenges in Nigeria,” she said.

Earlier, Edo chairman of NCAN, Osas Ojeikere, said that cashew was produced in commercial quantity in 21 states of the Federation.

“Nigeria cashew industry is the most reliable and credible supplier and exporter of high quality cashew products.

“Therefore, all hands must be on deck to harness the potential of cashew in the agricultural sector,” he said.