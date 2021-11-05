RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigeria has potential to generate N188bn from Cassava annually – Expert

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria has the economic potential to generate 427.3 million dollars (N188bn) from domestic value-addition to cassava, and earn additional 2.98 billion dollars (N1.2 trn) in export of the commodity annually.

Nigeria has potential to generate N188bn from Cassava annually – Expert.
Nigeria has potential to generate N188bn from Cassava annually – Expert.

The Executive Director of Partnership Initiative for Niger Delta (PIND), Dara Akala, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Akala, who spoke during the National Cassava Summit, which held in Abuja, said that processing would potentially unlock about 16 million dollars in taxes to the government per annum.

The summit was in collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), it stated.

The PIND helmsman said a 2020 report estimates that Nigeria would need to plant about 28.3 million metric tonnes of fresh cassava roots on about 1.2 million hectares of land annually, to meet the country’s demand for its by-products and derivatives.

According to him, PIND has invested almost 800,000 dollars to increase cassava production, strengthened coordination and relationships of cassava value chain actors, and has promoted improved technologies for cassava production in the Niger Delta region.

He added: “Through this, we have effectively reached approximately 300,000 farmers with information and training, and facilitated the creation of almost 2,500 jobs and a network of 150 service providers.”

Akala, however, said the large-scale cassava processors required a reliable, healthy and timely supply of fresh cassava roots to feed their mills continually.

He said regrettably, Nigerian farmers were unable to deliver the quantity and quality of cassava roots required on time, resulting in low productivity, gross under-utilisation of turnkey processing machines and subsequent loss of capital.

He said experts had reported that the combination of high yielding, virus free varieties, mechanised system and good agronomic practices, including six steps in weed management, could be the country’s game changer in root supply.

A Director at IITA, Dr Alfred Dixon, said it was sad that Africa was spending about 35 billion annually on food import.

“The danger is if we do nothing about this, food import would rise to 110 billion dollars by 2025, and if this happens, our trade, and particularly exchange rates, will be in jeopardy.

“We will be exporting jobs and importing poverty, unemployment will rise and raise the tempo of youth restiveness to a higher degree.

“The impact will be precarious on the food and nutrition security of the continent, it is timelier to double our efforts to arrest the situation,” Dixon said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison - 30-year-old man begs police

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

How to know that your girl wants sex

How to know that your girl wants sex

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

'I am German trapped in Ghanaian body' - Zapp Mallet appeals to German embassy for help

'I am German trapped in Ghanaian body' - Zapp Mallet appeals to German embassy for help

Trending

Nigeria produces 2m metric tonnes of onions annually – Agric Minister

An onion laden truck in Nigeria's northern region (Guardian)

Using social media to grow your brand awareness

Using social media to grow your brand awareness

Senate demands revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company to provide jobs

Ajaokuta Steel Complex has gulped billions of dollars since 1979

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance