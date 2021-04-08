Nigeria has attained some perfection in local rice processing- RIFAN

“We now have available to local rice farmers, modern processing equipment. The Lagos State Government has also established a 32,000-ton rice polishing company in Ikorodu to help rice farmers.

“We can confidently depend on our locally processed rice to be stone-free. In the nearest future we also aim to regularise the price and make it more affordable,’’ he said.

According to Atho, individual farmers may need to aggregate their rice harvests and the association will forward to the mill and the rice will be bought by government as an up-taker.

He said the association aims at promoting peasant rice farmers and boost their productivity.

“Farmers may not be able to access the factory individually but as an association, we aggregate the harvests and let the government up-take from us while we go back to our farms.