RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigeria Air: FG opens bid to private partners

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The Federal Government has issued the request for proposal to intending private investors on National Carrier.

FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022.
FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022.

In a statement shared on the official Twitter handle of the Aviation Ministry on Monday, March 07, 2022, the Federal Government said the move is part of efforts towards diversification of the economy and to promote economic growth.

Recommended articles

The statement read in part, "the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Aviation is seeking to reposition Nigeria’s Aviation sector, as part of efforts towards the diversification of the economy, promoting competitiveness of the sector, boosting productivity, and enhancing economic growth.

"To this end, the FGN, through the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is inviting interested private parties to submit proposals for the take-over and further development of the National Carrier, the recently launched ‘Nigeria Air’ to take advantage of the opportunities of the largest market in Africa."

The statement also added that the private sector partners are expected to comprise – Nigerian Financial and Institutional Investors (min. 46% shares) so that the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51% of the shares of ‘Nigeria Air ‘ (including the 5% non-interactive FGN share), as required by international laws for a National Carrier.

This comes less than one week after the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that the Federal Government will issue requests-for-proposal for the establishment of Nigeria Air.

Sirika while making the announcement said because the government intends to own only five percent of the airline shares, it is going to go ahead with the AOC (Air Operator Certificate), which has commenced since.

He also said the Federal government will give the prospective investors some weeks to respond to the request, then an announcement will be made concerning the winning bidder.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Jackie Appiah has reportedly sued Shatta Wale for calling her prostitute

Jackie Appiah has reportedly sued Shatta Wale for calling her prostitute

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Trending

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

Johann Rupert

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

A young African working hard to earn his pay

Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of fintech startup Kippa, Jephtah Chidozie-Uche invited to join Forbes Technology Council

Jephtah Chidozie-Uche

Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval

Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval