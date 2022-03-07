Nigeria Air: FG opens bid to private partners

The statement read in part, "the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Aviation is seeking to reposition Nigeria’s Aviation sector, as part of efforts towards the diversification of the economy, promoting competitiveness of the sector, boosting productivity, and enhancing economic growth.

"To this end, the FGN, through the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is inviting interested private parties to submit proposals for the take-over and further development of the National Carrier, the recently launched ‘Nigeria Air’ to take advantage of the opportunities of the largest market in Africa."

The statement also added that the private sector partners are expected to comprise – Nigerian Financial and Institutional Investors (min. 46% shares) so that the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51% of the shares of ‘Nigeria Air ‘ (including the 5% non-interactive FGN share), as required by international laws for a National Carrier.

This comes less than one week after the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that the Federal Government will issue requests-for-proposal for the establishment of Nigeria Air.

Sirika while making the announcement said because the government intends to own only five percent of the airline shares, it is going to go ahead with the AOC (Air Operator Certificate), which has commenced since.