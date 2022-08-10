Nigeria achieves 44.3% deployment of 5G technology broadband - NCC

Recall the NCC and MTN Nigeria had earlier announced August 24, 2022, as the scheduled date to roll out 5G technology in Nigeria.

The NCC on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, held a three-day public inquiry on five regulatory instruments which provides a framework for the connection to communications networks in the country.

The NCC DG, Danbatta, failed to disclose the possibility of the roll-out of 5G planned for August 24.

He added that all five instruments needed for the approval of communications equipment are existing instruments but needed to be amended in tandem with the current reality of 5G deployment.

The instruments include type-approved regulations, guidelines on short code operation in Nigeria, guidelines on technical specifications for the deployment of Communications infrastructures, guidelines on advertisements and promotions, and the consumers’ code of practice regulations.

While reeling out the positive effect of the FG’s implementation of policies and strategies, Dambatta noted that the Commission’s regulatory management of the industry had positioned the country to witness some major breakthroughs and success stories in the communication industry.

The NCC DG further revealed that the country’s broadband penetration increased from 21.21 per cent in April 2017 to 40.66 per cent in April 2021.

He added that the number of Nigerians connected to the internet increased from 40,481,570 million in April 2017 to 77,605,500 million in April 2021.

Speaking further, he noted that with more than 84 million internet subscriptions in the country, the broadband penetration as of June 2022 stood at 44.30%.