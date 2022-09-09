NGX: Trading remains upbeat, indices up by 0.09%.

Similarly, the All Share Index increased by 42.87 points or 0.09 per cent, to close at 49,695.12 compared with 49,652.25 achieved on Thursday.

As a result, the Year-to-Date gain increased to 16.34 per cent.

The market breadth was negative as 10 stocks advanced and 16 declined.

On the performance level, NEM Insurance led the gainers with 7.62 per cent share price appreciation closing at N5.65 per share.

Chams followed by 6.9 per cent to close at 31k per share.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) rose by 6.06 per cent to close at N3.50 per share, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) grew by 3.42 per cent to close at N7.55 per share.

Also, Flour Mills increased by 3.41 per cent to close at N30.30 per share.

On the other hand, Honeywell Flour Mills led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N2.25 per share.

LearnAfrica came next, dropping by 8.91 per cent to close at N2.25 per share.

Linkage Assurance fell by 7.69 per cent to close at 48k per share, while WAPIC went down by 7.32 per cent to close at 38k per share.

Jaiz Bank depreciated by 4.49 per cent to close at 85k per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock, traded with the highest volume of 173.84 million shares worth N252.13 million.

It was followed by UBA, which transacted 54.07 million shares valued at N400.61 million.

Zenith Bank sold 14.02 million units of shares at N281.44 and Chams transacted 13.97 million shares worth N4.09 million.