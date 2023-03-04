NGX returns to bearish trend, capitalisation down by N77bn

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 141.03 points, representing a decrease of 0.25 per cent to close at 55,529.21 as against 55,670.24 recorded on Thursday.

Consequently, the year-to-date stood at 8.35 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive as 17 stocks gained, relative to 16 losers.

Academy Press recorded the highest price gain of 9.48 per cent to close at N1.27, while Neimeth International Pharma followed with a gain 8.97 per cent to close at N1.58 per share.

Honeywell Flour Mills rose by 7.83 per cent to close at N2.34 per share.

Also, Flour Mills Nigeria inched up with 4.69 per cent to close at N33.50 per share, while Sovereign Trust Insurance appreciated by 3.70 per cent to close at 28k per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Seplat led the losers’ chart by 9.43 per cent, to close at N1,200 per share.

Oando followed with a decline of 8.62 per cent to close at N4.56, while WAPIC Insurance declined by 6.82 per cent to close at 41k, per share.

Unity Bank shed 5.26 per cent to close at 54k per share, while First City Monument Bank (FCMB) depreciated by 4.02 per cent to close at N4.30 per share.