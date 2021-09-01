NGX releases enhanced mobile app to improve market access

Popoola said the enhanced X-mobile would enable capital market players and potential investors have the requisite resources to engage more with the market.

He said X-Mobile, which was first launched in 2019 in its Beta state, is a dynamic and user-friendly mobile app, designed to enhance investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market.

The NGX boss also noted that the X-Mobile was now accessible in the Google Play Store and Apple iOS Store.

According to him, it will provide market participants, especially retail investors, with convenient, faster and real-time access to information about NGX, its listed securities and Trading License Holders.

“The delivery of X-Mobile is in line with NGX’s strategic intent to provide an exchange that is easily accessible to stakeholders leveraging digital technology.

“X-Mobile, therefore, provides a platform to engage with existing and potential investors who now have increased appetite for data and detailed disclosure information to aid sound investment decisions.

“We are confident that the app will complement the NGX website and other NGX portals currently being used to provide information to market stakeholders,” he said.

The Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr Jude Chiemeka, stated: “X-Mobile affirms our commitment to make financial services more inclusive and provide superior customer experience in the access and use of capital.

“The app has, therefore, been enhanced to ensure that capital market players and potential investors have the requisite resources to make the most out of their engagement with the market.

“We believe that X-Mobile is on course to become the primary interface for local and international investors to stay abreast of market trends and domestic economic performance,” he said.

NAN reports that existing users of the beta version of X-Mobile would be required to create new accounts as the app now requires password login.