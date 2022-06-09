RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX: Performance indicators down by 0.04%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Key indicators of the performance of the Nigeria Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Thursday decreased by 0.04 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation lost N33 billion, to close at N28.644 trillion compared with N28.677 trillion on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 53,193.98 points dipped by 23.25 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 53,170.73 points.

The downturn was driven by selloffs recorded in mostly Tier 1 bank stocks stocks which are Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), AccessCorp, Nigerian Breweries, mong others.

Cileasing led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 8.57 per cent to close at N3.20 per share.

FTNCocoa followed with 8.33 per cent to close at 33k, while Ikeja Hotel shed 3.23 per cent to close at N1.20 per share.

Glaxosmith dipped by 2.73 per cent to close at N7.10, while Zenith Bank lost 2.35 per cent to close at N22.85 per share.

Conversely, UPL dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.43 per cent to close at N2.90 per share.

ConerStone followed with 9.83 per cent to close at 61k, while EllahLakes improved by 7.89 per cent to close at N3.69 per share.

International Breweries by 4.23 per cent to close at N7.40, while Regent Alliance Insurance rose by 3.70 per cent to close at 28k per share.

As a result of the losses, the total volume of shares traded increased by 27.90 per cent as investors bought and sold 318.42 million shares, valued at N3.34 billion in 4,345 deals.

This was against a total of 248.96 million shares worth N1.86 billion achieved in 4,265 deals on Wednesday.

Transactions in the shares of Transcorp topped the activity chart with 165.21 million shares worth N225.9 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo) trailed with 22.22 million shares valued at N493.11million, while UBA traded 19.1 million shares worth N148.61 million.

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) accounted for 13.34 million shares valued at N135.15 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 12.58 million shares worth N290.71 million.

