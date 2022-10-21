RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX maintains bullish trend, indices rise by 0.15%

News Agency Of Nigeria

Transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Friday remained bullish with crucial market indicators growing by 0.15 per cent.

NGX maintains bullish trend, indices rise by 0.15%.
NGX maintains bullish trend, indices rise by 0.15%.

Read Also

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 44, 332.21 gained 64.52 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 44,396.73.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing 16 stocks outnumbering 13 declining ones.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that Academy Press topped the gainers’ table with an increase of 9.77 per cent to close at N1.46 per share.

Sterling Bank trailed with a gain of 3.95 per cent to close at N1.58, while Chams Plc rose by 3.85 per cent to close at 27k per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance was up by 3.59 per cent to close at 29k, while Transcorp gained by 2.83 per cent to close at N1.09 per share.

Conversely, NEM Insurance led the losers’ table, growing by 9.98 per cent to close at N4.42 per share.

Royal Exchange Insurance followed with a gain of 9.78 per cent to close at 83k, while Morison Plc went down by 9.59 per cent to close at N1.98 per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance decreased by 7.14 per cent to close at 26k, while WAPIC Insurance declined by 5.56 per cent to close at 34k per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance recorded the highest volume of 74.5 million traded shares, followed by FBN Holdings (23.4m), Access Holdings (15.8m) and United Bank for Africa (15.3m).

In all, investors bought and sold 95.184 million shares valued at N1.88 billion achieved in 2,888 deals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s wealth lies more on agri-value chain — Osinbajo

Nigeria’s wealth lies more on agri-value chain — Osinbajo

CBN sensitises ‘Keke Napep’ riders on eNaira

CBN sensitises ‘Keke Napep’ riders on eNaira

NGX maintains bullish trend, indices rise by 0.15%

NGX maintains bullish trend, indices rise by 0.15%

Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Tanzanian Airline Operators are outraged as Zanzibar gives exclusive rights to one of its airport terminals to Dubai

Tanzanian Airline Operators are outraged as Zanzibar gives exclusive rights to one of its airport terminals to Dubai

Power Horse partners with Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Power Horse partners with Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

FG partners online digital skills platform, Coursera to train 24,000 Nigerians

FG partners online digital skills platform, Coursera to train 24,000 Nigerians

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Richest-men-of-Africa-in-2021

Top 5 richest men in Africa in October 2022, according to Bloomberg rankings

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022