NGX launches West Africa’s first exchange derivatives market

Akpolo said that the launch was consistent with the Exchange’s commitment to develop the Nigerian capital market by providing a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital.

“The launch of NGX ETD Market saw the listing of two Equity Index Futures Contracts, NGX 30 Index Futures and NGX Pension Index Futures, with more securities to be added in the future,” he said.

According to him, the Exchange had collaborated with a premier Central Counterparty (CCP) in Nigeria, NG Clearing Ltd., to provide the clearing infrastructure for NGX Derivatives Market and its clearing members – Access and Zenith Bank.

Akpolo said the ETDs Market would start with trading activities by the first three trading license holders – Cardinal Stone Securities Ltd., Meristem Securities Ltd., and APT Securities and Funds Ltd.

He said the trading license holders that had been cleared by NGX Regulation Ltd., would facilitate transactions on behalf of investors on the NGX Derivatives Market.

Commenting on the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, commended the efforts of stakeholders, who had successfully driven the completion of the Derivatives Market since 2014.

“I would like to specially acknowledge the work done under the previous management of the Exchange, led by Mr Oscar Onyema OON, whose contributions formed the foundation of our present gains and accomplishments made manifest through the launch of NGX ETDs market.

“NGX remains committed to building an exchange that can cater to the increasingly sophisticated needs of domestic and foreign investors.

“A strong pillar in our strategy is to enhance liquidity and expand market capitalisation to the end that we create value for stakeholders, and the introduction of ETDs is a critical step in the right direction.

“The platform will play an essential role in broadening and deepening the market, adding new impetus to NGX’s leading position as Africa’s preferred exchange hub.

“Our partnership with the best in class Central Counterparty, NG Clearing Ltd., further engenders confidence in the ETDs market segment amongst market participants, as the clearing infrastructure is capable of reducing systemic risks and enhancing market transparency,” he added.

On his part, Mr Tapas Das, Chief Executive Officer of NG Clearing, said, “The launch of the derivatives market in Nigeria is a testament to the maturity of our market, a sign that the market had come of age and was ready to transition into a new era.

“The risks that come with the derivatives market would be managed through NG Clearings’ robust technology-enabled Clearing and Settlement, Collateral Management, and Risk Management offerings, as a critical Central Counter Party (CCP) Financial Market infrastructure (FMI).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ETDs are standardised, highly regulated, and transparent financial contracts, listed and traded on a securities exchange, and guaranteed against default through the clearing house of the derivatives exchange.

NGX ETDs market would complement existing asset classes, provide investors and other market players with the necessary tools for tactical asset allocation, as well as improve risks and cost management for effective portfolio management.