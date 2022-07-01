NGX: Investors gain N6bn due to price appreciation.

The gain was driven by price appreciation in stocks of AccessCorp, PZ, WAPCO, among others.

The market breadth was positive as 19 stocks advanced while 16 stocks declined.

Cutix Plc drove the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47 per share.

Linkage Assurance followed with a gain of 9.62 per cent to close at 57k per share.

John Holt rose by 9.33 per cent to close at 82k per share, while Caverton Offshore Company also went up by 8.82 per cent to close at N1.11 per share.

PZ increased by 6.25 per cent to close at N10.20 per share.

On the other hand, Courteville Business Solutions led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 7.84 per cent to close at 47k per share.

NACHO followed with 5.88 per cent to close at 47k per share.

Cadbury and Neimeth shed 5.51 per cent and 3.87 per cent each to close at N16.30 and N1.49 per share respectively.

UPDC lost 1.03 per cent to close at N3.74 per share.

Also, the total volume traded decreased by 2.16 per cent from 223.11 million units to 123.14 million units at N1.70 billion and exchanged in 3,642 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTco) topped the activity chart with 24.07 million shares valued N165.59 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 22 2 million shares worth N11.14 million, while Sterling Bank traded 7.41 million shares valued N40.09 million.