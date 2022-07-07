RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX: Investors gain N12bn after 3-day negative posts

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investors gained N11.98 billion after a three-day consecutive negative trading at the nation’s equities market.

NGX: Investors gain N12bn after 3-day negative posts.
NGX: Investors gain N12bn after 3-day negative posts.

The market capitalisation stood at N27.807 trillion, representing a 0.04 per cent, an increase from the N27.795 trillion recorded at close of trade on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The gains were recorded majorly on trading of banks’ stocks such as Guaranty Trust Holding Company(GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Sterling Bank, among others.

Also, the All Share Index (ASI) marginally gained one basis point to close at 51,7563.73 points from 51,556.54 points on Wednesday.

This made the month-to-date and year-to-date performance to stand at 0.49per cent and

20.71 per cent, respectively.

The market breadth was positive with 15 stocks in the gainers’ chart as against 10 in the losers’ chart.

Academy Press recorded the highest price gain of 9.55 per cent to close at N1.72 per share.

NAHCO followed with a gain of 9.41 per cent to close at N9.30 per share, while FTNCocoa rose by 9.38 per cent to close at 35k per share.

Honey Flour rose by 9.39 per cent to close at N2.97, while Ikeja Hotel gained 8.20 per cent to close at N1.32 per share.

On the other hand, RT Briscoe led the losers’ chart by 8.11 per cent each, to close at 34k per share.

UPDC depreciated by 7.87 per cent to close at N1.17 per share.

Regal Insurance followed with a decline of 7.41 per cent to close at 25k per share, while Japaul Gold lost 3.45 per cent to close at 28k per share.

Also, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) lost 3.20 per cent to close at N10.60 per share.

Meanwhile, shares of JaizbBank led the volume chart with 42.10 million shares valued at N36.61 million.

GTCO followed with 19.45 million shares worth N396.76 million, while Sterling Bank traded 9.41 million shares valued at N14.08.

UBA traded 6.87 million shares valued at N51.37 million, while NAHCO traded 5.18 million shares worth N46.14 million.

Market activity as measured by volume of trades rose to 143,288 million units of shares, representing 5.94 per cent increase 135.259 million units traded the previous day.

Also, the value of traded stocks went up by 22.07 per cent, standing at 1.756 billion as against a value of 1.439 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Popular pastor gifts homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

Popular pastor gifts homeless veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba free accommodation

Trending

FCT residents go for alternatives to bread due to price increase

FCT residents go for alternatives to bread due to price increase

FinTech operators account for 63% funding raised in 2021 – Association

5th from left: Mr Ade Bajomo, President, FinTech Association of Nigeria flanked by awardees of the FinTech Platinum Awards Ceremony on Saturday night in Lekki.

We will participate in nationwide withdrawal of service – Bread bakers

We will participate in nationwide withdrawal of service – Bread bakers. [nairametrics]

ALERT: Beware of fake job offers in the name of QNET

ALERT: Beware of fake job offers in the name of QNET