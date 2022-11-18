RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX: Indices rise by 1.09% amid renewed bullish transactions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The domestic stock market ended the week on a positive note amid gains in the stocks of Tier-one banks and MTN Nigeria.

NGX: Indices rise by 1.09% amid renewed bullish transactions.
NGX: Indices rise by 1.09% amid renewed bullish transactions.

Recommended articles

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 481.51 points or 1.09 per cent to close at 44,492.73 from 44,011.22 recorded on Thursday.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 4.16 per cent.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative, as 19 stocks lost relative to 11 gainers.

Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N41.25 per share.

Union Bank followed with a gain 9.24 per cent to close at N6.50, while ABC Transport appreciated by 8.7 per cent to close at 25k per share.

Dangote Cement ewent up by 7.77 per cent to close at N238.50 per share.

Also, Mansard rose by 7.27 per cent to close at N1.77, while United Capital rose by 6.64 to close at N12.05 per share.

On the other hand, Fidson led the losers’ chart by 9.34 per cent to close at N8.15 per share.

WAPIC Insurance followed with a decline of 8.33 per cent to close at 33kand Regency Alliance Insurance shed eight per cent to close at 23k per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance lost 7.69 per cent to close at 24k, while Mutual Benefits Assurance shed 3.57 per cent to close at 27k, per share.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira gains by 0.02% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira gains by 0.02% at Investors, Exporters window

NGX: Indices rise by 1.09% amid renewed bullish transactions

NGX: Indices rise by 1.09% amid renewed bullish transactions

Poverty Rate: 5 states lead as NBS figures exceed World Bank's projection

Poverty Rate: 5 states lead as NBS figures exceed World Bank's projection

The country with the most female politicians in the world is in Africa

The country with the most female politicians in the world is in Africa

#RIPTwitter trends as users predict app's downfall after mass resignation

#RIPTwitter trends as users predict app's downfall after mass resignation

Nigeria recovers a total of N117 billion linked to corruption cases within the government

Nigeria recovers a total of N117 billion linked to corruption cases within the government

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 445.75 to dollar

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 445.75 to dollar

NGX: Market capitalisation loses N20bn

NGX: Market capitalisation loses N20bn

Israel's most wanted fugitive has been apprehended on the shores of South Africa

Israel's most wanted fugitive has been apprehended on the shores of South Africa

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

Naira-Dollar

See the reason why the Nigerian Naira dropped from N900/$1 to N680/$1 in just a few days

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Crowded street in Lagos

Top 10 African cities with the highest population