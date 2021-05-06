NGX: Indices drop further by 0.81%

Also, the market capitalisation shed N167 billion or 0.81 per cent to close at N20.470 trillion from N20.637 trillion on Wednesday.

The bearish sentiment was sustained on price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Dangote Cement, BOC Gases, Red Star Express and SCOA.

Market watchers attributed the persistent lull to increased yield in the money market instruments which led to movement of funds.

However, 25 stocks gained, relative to 20 losers.

BOC Gases led the losers’ chart in percentage terms, losing 9.99 per cent to close at N12.25 per share.

Livestock Feeds followed with 9.90 per cent to close at N1.73, while SCOA shed 9.66 per cent to close at N2.15 per share.

Red Star Express dipped 9.59 per cent to close at N3.11, while Regency Alliance Insurance depreciated by 9.38 per cent to close at 29k per share.

On the other hand, Conoil and Courteville Business Solutions dominated the gainers’ table in percentage terms with 10 per cent each to close at N18.70 and 22k per share, respectively.

Seplat followed with 9.99 per cent to close at N604.40 per share.

Linkage Assurance rose by 8.62 per cent to close at 63k, while Access Bank appreciated by 5.19 per cent to close at N8.10 per share.

In spite of the drop in indices, the total volume of trades transacted increased by 15.43 per cent with a total of 403.51 million shares valued at N4.81 billion, in 4,342 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 349.56 million shares worth N3.50 billion achieved in 4,554 deals on Wednesday.

Transactions in the shares of Access Bank topped the activity chart with 105.87 million shares valued at N844.21 million.

NEM Insurance accounted for 38.68 million shares worth N77.34 million, while FBN Holdings traded 35.41 million shares valued at N258.66 million.