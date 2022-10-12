RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX: Indices decrease by 0.07%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) declined further on Friday as market capitalisation depreciated by N18 billion or 0.07 per cent, to close at N25.889 trillion from N25.907 trillion on Wednesday.

Nigerian Exchange Ltd.
Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Read Also

The major drivers of the weak performance were FBN Holding, Access Bank Holding, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Also, the market breadth closed negative with 17 stocks declined, while nine others advanced.

RedStar Express led the gainers with 8.49 per cent to close at N2.30 per share.

May and Baker followed with an appreciation of 3.70 per cent to close N4.20 per share.

Oando rose by 2.72 per cent to close at N4.50, while Conerstone Insurance garnered 1.85 per cent to close at 55k per share.

Sterling Bank gained by 1.31 per cent to close at N1.55 per share.

Conversely, Global Spectrum Energy led the loser’s chat with a depreciation of 9.82 per cent to close at N2.48 per share.

Honeywell Flour followed dropping by 9.77 per cent to close at N1.94, while Livestock Feeds lost by 9.65 per cent to close at N1.03 per share.

RTBriscoe declined by 8.82 per cent to close at 31k, while Chams shed 7.14 per cent to close at 26k per share.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 92.22 per cent.

A total of 155.18 million shares valued at N3.66billion were exchanged in 3,797 deals.

Mutual Benefits Assurance recorded the highest volume of 41.92 million traded shares valued at N11.32 million.

It was followed by GTCO, which sold 28.48 million shares worth N480.09 million, while Zenith Bank holding transacted 11.82 million shares valued at N228.86 million.

Also, Courteville Business Solutions traded 10.21 million shares valued at N4.7 million, while Dangote Cement transacted 8.43 shares worth N2.06 billion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX: Indices decrease by 0.07%

NGX: Indices decrease by 0.07%

Naira gains slightly, exchanges at N440.69 to dollar

Naira gains slightly, exchanges at N440.69 to dollar

Africa may be on its way to becoming new destination for liquified natural gas

Africa may be on its way to becoming new destination for liquified natural gas

Pernod Ricard Nigeria partners ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’ to mark World Clean-up Day

Pernod Ricard Nigeria partners ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’ to mark World Clean-up Day

Nigeria’s domestic credit soars to an all-time high, as the government continues to borrow money

Nigeria’s domestic credit soars to an all-time high, as the government continues to borrow money

Google's cloud services set to accept crypto as payment method

Google's cloud services set to accept crypto as payment method

We own Obajana Cement plant 100% – Dangote Group

We own Obajana Cement plant 100% – Dangote Group

Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up

Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

African Airlines

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans