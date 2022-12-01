NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 11.57 per cent.

Selloffs in MTN Nigeria Stock led to the downturn in the performance of the market.

However, market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive, as 11 stocks gained relative to nine losers.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust recorded the highest price gain of 9.09 per cent to close at N3 per share.

McNichols followed with a gain 8.93 per cent to close at 61k, while Japual Gold and Ventures appreciated by 7.41 per cent to close at 29k per share.

Nigerian Breweries went up by 7.14 per cent to close at 45k per share.

Also, Royal Exchange Assurance rose by 4.76 per cent to close at 66k per share.

On the other hand, Honeywell Flour Mill led the losers’ chart by 7.89 per cent to close at N2.10, RT Briscoe followed with a decline of 7.41 per cent to close at 25k and Wema Bank shed 5.45 per cent to close at N3.12 per share.

FCMB Group lost 4.18 per cent to close at N3.21, while Cutix Plc shed 3.46 per cent to close at N2.5 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 115.63 per cent.