NGX extends losing streak by N81bn on sustained profit taking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The nation’s bourse extended its losing streak on Friday by N81 billion on sustained profit taking.

Nigeria Stock Exchange
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Specifically, the market capitalisation inched lower by N81 billion or 0.34 per cent to close at N23.951 trillion from N24.032 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index dipped 150.97 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 44,454.67 against 44,604.74 achieved on Thursday.

Sunu Assurances dominated the laggards’ chart in percentage terms by 8.82 per cent to close at 31k per share.

Cutix trailed with 7.17 per cent to close at N2.46, while Mutual Benefits Assurance lost 3.57 per cent to close at 27k per share.

Jaiz Bank dipped 2.86 per cent to close at 68k while Royal Exchange was down by 2.44 per cent to close at 80k per share.

On the other hand, Fidson Healthcare led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, growing by 9.65 per cent to close at N7.50 per share.

Julius Berger followed with 3.64 per cent to close at N22.80, while Sterling Bank gained 3.29 per cent to close at N1.57 per share.

UPDC increased by 2.61 per cent to close at N1.18, while Regence Insurance added 2.22 per cent to close at 46k per share.

However, the volume of shares traded rose by 26.10 per cent as investors traded 405.74 million shares worth N9.83 billion in 3,880 deals.

Thus was against 321.75 million shares valued at N3.66 billion exchanged hands in 4,565 deals on Thursday.

BUA Foods was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 102.57 million shares worth N6.76 billion.

Transcorp traded 97.18 million shares valued at N110.21 million, while Access Bank sold 33.24 million shares worth N315.79 million.

FBN Holdings traded 26.55 million shares valued at N318.64 million while Jaiz Bank exchanged 25.94 million shares worth N17.82 million.

