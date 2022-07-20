NGX: Equities market loses N66bn.

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index depreciated by 0.23 per cent to settle at 52,186.52 basis points from 52,308.88 basis points it opened for trading.

The loss indicated a year-to-date (YTD) increased return of 22.18 per cent.

Also, the market breadth index was negative with 12 gainers against 22 losers.

Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) and Multiverse Mining and Exploration leads gainers’ chat, closing with 9.88 per cent each to close at 89k and N1.78 respectively.

Academy Press followed with a growth of 9.68 per cent to close at N2.04.

The Initiates Plc (TIP) and RTBriscoe increased by 9.09 per cent each to close at 48k per share, respectively

However, NAHCO led the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N5.40, followed by FTNCocoa that depreciated by 8.57 per cent to close at 32k.

Nigerian Breweries down by 6.13 per cent to close at N49.75 as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance dropped by 5.17 per cent to close at 66k.

In addition, Oando sheds 5.50 per cent to close at N5.15

In terms of activity levels, investors exchanged 238 million units of shares worth N3.336 billion in 3,814 deals.

Living Trust Mortgage Bank was the most actively traded 40.91 million units of shares worth N49.09 million, followed by Nigerian Breweries that traded 30.38 million units of share worth N1.51 billion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) sold 40.91 million units of shares worth N49.09 million, while Accesscorp traded 21.90 million units of share worth N199.09 million.