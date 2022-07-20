RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX: Equities market loses N66bn

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) depreciated by N66 billion on Wednesday, driven by gains recorded by 12 companies and 22 losers.

NGX: Equities market loses N66bn.
NGX: Equities market loses N66bn.

Specifically, the market capitalisation opened for trading at N28.208 trillion to close at N28.142 trillion, a decrease of N66 billion or 0.23 per cent.

Recommended articles

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index depreciated by 0.23 per cent to settle at 52,186.52 basis points from 52,308.88 basis points it opened for trading.

The loss indicated a year-to-date (YTD) increased return of 22.18 per cent.

Also, the market breadth index was negative with 12 gainers against 22 losers.

Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) and Multiverse Mining and Exploration leads gainers’ chat, closing with 9.88 per cent each to close at 89k and N1.78 respectively.

Academy Press followed with a growth of 9.68 per cent to close at N2.04.

The Initiates Plc (TIP) and RTBriscoe increased by 9.09 per cent each to close at 48k per share, respectively

However, NAHCO led the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N5.40, followed by FTNCocoa that depreciated by 8.57 per cent to close at 32k.

Nigerian Breweries down by 6.13 per cent to close at N49.75 as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance dropped by 5.17 per cent to close at 66k.

In addition, Oando sheds 5.50 per cent to close at N5.15

In terms of activity levels, investors exchanged 238 million units of shares worth N3.336 billion in 3,814 deals.

Living Trust Mortgage Bank was the most actively traded 40.91 million units of shares worth N49.09 million, followed by Nigerian Breweries that traded 30.38 million units of share worth N1.51 billion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) sold 40.91 million units of shares worth N49.09 million, while Accesscorp traded 21.90 million units of share worth N199.09 million.

Also, FBN Holdings sold 17.86 million units of shares amounting to N196.63 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

'This grief is indescribable' - Ada Ameh’s alleged partner breaks silence

'This grief is indescribable' - Ada Ameh’s alleged partner breaks silence

Trending

Nigerian court orders Multichoice to sublicense channels to Metro-digital

Multichoice

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Dana Air gives update on emergency landing of aircraft in Abuja

Dana Air

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know