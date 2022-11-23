NGX: Crucial performance indicators gain by 2.9%.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 8.23 per cent.

The stocks that drove the strong performance are Dangote Cement and BUA Cement.

Secure Technology led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent to close at 22k per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N262.30, while Bua Cement appreciated by 9.72 per cent to close at N79 per share.

Conerstone Insurance rose by 9.09 per cent to close at 48k, while Prestige Insurance appreciated by 8.11 per cent to close at 40k per share.

On the other hand, SCOA led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.30 per cent to close at N1.17 per share.

Royal Exchange Assurance followed with 9.87 per cent to close at 71k, while Eternal Energy shed 4.76 per cent to close at N5.40 per share.

Cutix Plc lost 4.72 per cent to close at N2.02, while Chams depreciated by 4.32 per cent to close at N22 per share.

In all, the total volume of shares traded increased by 52.17 per cent to 187.81 million shares worth N1.84 billion traded in 3.458 deals.