NGX-ASI closes positive, rises 0.34%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Trading on the Nigerian equities market on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., on Wednesday closed positive, maintaining a four-day bullish trend.

NGX-ASI closes positive, rises 0.34%. [Premium Times]

The All-Share Index (ASI) gained 0.34 per cent to close at 47.367.31 points from 47.205.03 points posted on Tuesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N88 billion to close at N25.536 trillion from ₦25.448 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Market breadth closed positive as 30 stocks were on the gainers’ chart while 16 others on the laggards’ table.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.56 per cent to close at N1.49 per share.

Ikeja Hotel followed with a gain of 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30 while Caverton rose by 6.78 per cent to close at N1.26 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria also went up by 6.56 per cent to close at N6.50, while FTN Cocoa appreciated by 6.45 per cent to close at 33k per share.

On the other hand, Sunu Assurances led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 7.69 per cent to close at 36k per share.

Sterling Bank followed with six per cent to close at N1.41 per share.

Unilever shed 4.51 per cent to close at N12.70.

WAPIC lost 4.44 per cent to close at 43k per share, while UCAP lost 3.97 per cent to close at N13.30.

Also, the total volume traded increased to 391.89 million units from 245.42 million units recorded the previous day.

Also total value of trade stood at N9.95 billion and exchanged in 5,419 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) topped the most volume chart with 65.89 million shares valued N1.62 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with 43.91 million shares worth N1.1billion, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 28.92 million shares valued N235.71 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 28.5 million shares valued N106.48 million, while MTN Nigeria transacted 2.75 million shares worth N4.83 million.

