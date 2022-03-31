RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.13%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The equities market rebounded on Wednesday, following renewed interest in a telecommunication player, MTN Nigeria, thus ending two consecutive sessions of losses.

NGX All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.13%. [Premium Times]
NGX All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.13%. [Premium Times]

Precisely, the All-Share Index increased by 0.1 per cent to close at 46,904.48 points as against 46.843.09 points at the previous tradings.

Recommended articles

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date dropped 1.0 per cent, while the Year-to-Date increased by 9.8 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation gained ₦33.08 billion to close at ₦25.279 trillion from N25.246 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Performance across sectors was mixed, as the Insurance went up by 0.6 per cent and Oil and Gas inched up by 0.3 per cent indices, while the Banking declined by 0.6 per cent and Consumer Goods dropped by 0.2 per cent indices. The Industrial Goods index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 16 stocks gained relative to 17 losers.

Cornerstone Insurance and Ikeja Hotels led the gainers’ table in percentage terms increasing by 10 per cent to close at 66k and N1.32 per share.

Eterna Oil followed with 9.82 per cent to close at N5.48, while Meyer Pharmaceutical added 9.09 per cent to close at 60k per share.

Chams gained five per cent each to close at 21k per share

Conversely, Cadbury shed 6.67 per cent to close at N8.40 while Japaul Gold trailed with 5.88 per cent to close at 32k per share.

PZ dipped 5.36 per cent to close at N10.60, while Royal Exchange dropped 5.22 per cent to N1.09.

Multiverse was down by 4.17 per cent to close at 23k per share.

The total volume traded stood 201.28 million units, valued N2.62 billion, and exchanged in 4,017 deals.

This is 6.1 per cent decrease from 214.328 million units, valued N1.759 billion in 4,125 deals achieved on Tuesday.

EcoBank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) shares had the highest in terms of volume during the day, exchanging 61.89 million shares valued N742.03 million.

Access Corporation traded 29.47 million shares worth N294.92 million, while Zenith Bank with 15.84 million shares valued N361.8 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 11.372 million shares worth N9.81 million, while Transcorp sold 9.4 million shares valued N102.92million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

S*x Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

S*x Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

5 tactical mistakes Eguavoen cannot afford to repeat in the second Jollof Derby

5 tactical mistakes Eguavoen cannot afford to repeat in the second Jollof Derby

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

Trending

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Aliko Dangote drops to No. 80 on billionaire list but remains the richest person in Africa

Aliko Dangote