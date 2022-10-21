Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Ngage Media Global has worked with some of the most iconic and valuable brands across various industries, including real estate, FinTech, development/social enterprises rendering services ranging from marketing and communication strategy, digital brand Management, Branding and brand activations, Media production, Event, and PR management, TV, Newspaper & Radio Advertising.

Because of its unmatched expertise and accomplishments in the sector, Ngage Media Global is being hired by increasing numbers of businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals to manage their corporate communications, launch advertising campaigns, and provide brand consultancy services.

The staff of the agency also known as the ‘Troopers of Ngage’ have over time demonstrated commitment and hard work towards the success of the agency whose ultimate goal is to build a sustainable community and shape leaders to carry on the legacy.

To mark the anniversary, Ifiokobong Ating, the Founder and CEO, revealed that the Agency in celebrating its milestones went on a 3-day itinerary including a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of visiting the KNOSK 100 Naira per day school where a donation was made, a team bonding outing and a dinner to round-off the celebration.