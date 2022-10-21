RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Pulse Mix

Ngage Media Global celebrates 5 years as a powerful force in the marketing and communication industry.

Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations
Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Read Also

Ngage Media Global has worked with some of the most iconic and valuable brands across various industries, including real estate, FinTech, development/social enterprises rendering services ranging from marketing and communication strategy, digital brand Management, Branding and brand activations, Media production, Event, and PR management, TV, Newspaper & Radio Advertising.

Because of its unmatched expertise and accomplishments in the sector, Ngage Media Global is being hired by increasing numbers of businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals to manage their corporate communications, launch advertising campaigns, and provide brand consultancy services.

The staff of the agency also known as the ‘Troopers of Ngage’ have over time demonstrated commitment and hard work towards the success of the agency whose ultimate goal is to build a sustainable community and shape leaders to carry on the legacy.

To mark the anniversary, Ifiokobong Ating, the Founder and CEO, revealed that the Agency in celebrating its milestones went on a 3-day itinerary including a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of visiting the KNOSK 100 Naira per day school where a donation was made, a team bonding outing and a dinner to round-off the celebration.

The Troopers of Ngage however expressed enthusiasm and commitment to their clients in the years ahead and reiterated their resolve to move into the next 5 years as one of the most reputed and successful marketing and communication agencies on the planet.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Ngage Media Global celebrates momentous 5th anniversary with philanthropic donations

Tanzanian Airline Operators are outraged as Zanzibar gives exclusive rights to one of its airport terminals to Dubai

Tanzanian Airline Operators are outraged as Zanzibar gives exclusive rights to one of its airport terminals to Dubai

Power Horse partners with Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Power Horse partners with Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

South Africa recently declared bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be financial products. Here’s what we know

FG partners online digital skills platform, Coursera to train 24,000 Nigerians

FG partners online digital skills platform, Coursera to train 24,000 Nigerians

Netflix users to start paying for sharing accounts, passwords

Netflix users to start paying for sharing accounts, passwords

How to make agriculture sexy, attractive to youths — Techuncode, Hub One

How to make agriculture sexy, attractive to youths — Techuncode, Hub One

A top Nigerian Bank has just sold 100% of its shares after months of complications

A top Nigerian Bank has just sold 100% of its shares after months of complications

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Richest-men-of-Africa-in-2021

Top 5 richest men in Africa in October 2022, according to Bloomberg rankings

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022